LAHORE - Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) stopped the production of four food points and imposed hefty fines on seven eateries besides serv­ing warning notices to eight others dur­ing the inspection of food court at Makkah Shopping Mall in Johar Town here on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said the purpose of food court’s inspection was ensure the provision of safe, healthy and qual­ity food to visitors and give awareness to food business operators re­garding PFA Act.

He said the pro­vincial food regula­tory body took action against food outlets due to the use of sub­standard oil and dirty vessels.