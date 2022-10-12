LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of four food points and imposed hefty fines on seven eateries besides serving warning notices to eight others during the inspection of food court at Makkah Shopping Mall in Johar Town here on Tuesday.
PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said the purpose of food court’s inspection was ensure the provision of safe, healthy and quality food to visitors and give awareness to food business operators regarding PFA Act.
He said the provincial food regulatory body took action against food outlets due to the use of substandard oil and dirty vessels.