Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

On arrival, he was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by cabinet members and other high ranking officials.

Earlier, in his tweets, the Prime Minister said this forum is capable to shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through greater connectivity.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the world faces the prospect of a recession fuelled by increase in the energy and food prices.

Hence, he said there is a greater need to promote engagement and understanding to form win-win partnerships.

He said climate induced disasters call for synergized efforts for mutually beneficial outcomes.

The Prime Minister in his address to the CICA tomorrow will highlight the significance of this unique forum for promotion of dialogue, harmony and cooperation amongst the Asian countries to cope with common challenges.

The Prime Minister will also present Pakistan's point of view on different regional and international issues.

On the sidelines, Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with the leaders of CICA member countries with the aim to promote cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and energy.