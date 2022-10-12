Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) elders and party workers from Baha­walpur called on Governor Pun­jab Muhammad Balighur Rehm­an at the Governor’s House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said reha­bilitation of the flood victims is top priority of the government, the whole country has suffered huge loss due to the devastation caused by the flash floods.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, “It is our duty to help the flood affected brothers and sis­ters in this difficult time.”

He said a flood relief cam­paign is being run in all uni­versities for the flood victims, adding that relief goods are also being sent to the flood af­fected areas.

The Governor Punjab said with the support of APTMA and philanthropists, relief goods containing rations and essen­tial items have been sent to the flood victims from the Gover­nor’s House and this process will continue till the complete rehabilitation of the victims.

Muhammad Balighur Rehm­an said PML-N leadership has always valued and encour­aged the party workers. He said that the doors of Gover­nor House are open for party workers and public. The Gov­ernor Punjab also listened to the problems of party work­ers and assured all possible support for their solution