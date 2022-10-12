QUETTA - Sadr police claimed to have recovered stolen gold from the possession of alleged accused in an operation conducted in Killi Paind Khan area of Quetta in the precincts of police station Sadr, Quetta on Tuesday. In compliance with the directives of SP Sadr, Naveed Alam, staff of police station Sadr, Quetta led by Station House Officer (SHO), police station Sadr, Quetta, Allah Wesaya arrested alleged accused namely Muhammad Naeem son of Muhammad Younas, resident of Killi Paind Khan, allegedly accused of stealing gold, in an operation conducted in Killi Paind Khan area of Quetta. The stolen gold, including two ornament sets, eight rings, eight bangles, a chain and a wedding suit, was also recovered from the possession of alleged accused. FIR No 169/ 22 under section 379 was lodged against the alleged accused. Further investigation into the case was being conducted by the investigation staff of police station Sadr Quetta.
October 12, 2022
