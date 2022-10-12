Share:

QUETTA - Sadr police claimed to have re­covered stolen gold from the possession of alleged accused in an operation con­ducted in Killi Paind Khan area of Quetta in the pre­cincts of police station Sadr, Quetta on Tuesday. In com­pliance with the directives of SP Sadr, Naveed Alam, staff of police station Sadr, Quetta led by Station House Officer (SHO), police station Sadr, Quetta, Allah Wesaya arrest­ed alleged accused namely Muhammad Naeem son of Muhammad Younas, resident of Killi Paind Khan, allegedly accused of stealing gold, in an operation conducted in Killi Paind Khan area of Quet­ta. The stolen gold, including two ornament sets, eight rings, eight bangles, a chain and a wedding suit, was also recovered from the posses­sion of alleged accused. FIR No 169/ 22 under section 379 was lodged against the alleged accused. Further in­vestigation into the case was being conducted by the in­vestigation staff of police sta­tion Sadr Quetta.