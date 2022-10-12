Share:

ISLAMABAD - A careful analysis of the recent political developments suggests that the things are probably heading towards their logical end. Maryam Nawaz and captain (retd) Safdar have been acquitted by the Islamabad high court in the Avenfield corruption reference, Maryam Nawaz gets her passport back, the Islamabad High Court accepts Imran Khan’s apology in the contempt of court case and Maryam Nawaz flies to London to meet her father. It all happened within the span of a week. Political temperature in the country is not coming down. Both the government and the opposition party (PTI) are at daggers drawn. Neither the ruling alliance nor the PTI seem willing to come to a negotiating table to lessen acrimony and hammer out a way forward. The PTI is planning a long march on the federal capital to get rid of the government as the opposition party believes that the incumbent alliance came into power through a conspiracy. The political bitterness is not subsiding; rather it gets new momentum with each passing day. The PTI chairman says that long march will surprise the government. Addressing a public rally at Taxila as preparations for his party’s long march on Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan claimed that he will give the federal government a “surprise” this time, adding, “The government was clueless about his plan.” Separately, Khan said he still holds the ‘trump card’. He said he himself will decide the place and time of a possible long march. On the other hand, PML-N s e n i o r leader and Interior Minister Ra n a Sanaull a h s a i d t h e P T I l o n g march cannot e n t e r the cap- ital as the federal gov- ernment has also finalised a comprehensive strategy to deal with the PTI’s marchers. The interior minister approved the strategy while chairing an in-camera meeting. The meeting was told that around 20,000 people are expected to participate in the long march. It was decided to engage the Sindh Police, Rangers and FC to ensure law and order in the federal capital during the long march. It was also decided to hand the security of public buildings and the Diplomatic Enclave in the Red Zone to the Pakistan Army, which would be deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution. The PTI claims that millions of people would come out on the roads on Imran’s call. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved an initial budget of over Rs410 million to deal with the PTI’s marchers with an iron hand. The government has a plan to physically stop the marchers instead of opting for a political solution to the issue. Given the situation, the government itself also seems responsible for the heightened political temperature. Whenever the PTI goes into a ‘rest’ mode — though it happened very rarely in the past six months — the government brought something new against PTI chief Imran Khan or the other top PTI leadership to stir a new political storm. In the last five months, the incumbent government has registered around 17 cases against Imran khan besides many others including the party workers. To give the PTI’s anti- government movement a new push, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against 11 people including PTI chairman Imran Khan in foreign funding case on Oct11. The other prominent accused in the case are Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younis, Aamir Kayani, Tariq Sheikh, and Tariq Shafi. According to the First Information Report, PTI had opened an account in a private bank under the title of ‘Naya Pakistan’.