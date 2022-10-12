Share:

Minister says coal power plants to start generating 2640MW by next year n All expensive power plants shut down after decline in electricity demand.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dast­gir Khan has said that with the operation­alization of the Thar coal power generation projects before the up­coming summer the average cost of elec­tricity would go down by up to Rs 1.75/unit.

The total electric­ity generation from Thar Coal would jump to 1,320 MW with an addition of 330MW by Thal Nova Power Thar Ltd Plant in De­cember, while with the operationalization of 1,320MW Shang­hi Electric Thar Coal Power Project in 2023, the total generation from the area would reach 2640MW, Fed­eral Minister for Pow­er Khurram Dast­gir Khan said this while addressing a press conferencing here yesterday. He said that since 2019 the power supply from Thar Coal was 660MW electricity and with the inauguration of 330MW HUBCO Thar Coal Pow­er Plant by Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif has enhanced Thar Coal electricity generation to 990MW. The minister said that another 1,320MW Shang­hi Electric Thar Coal Power Project under the China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would start generation in 2023 which would double electrici­ty generation from Thar Coal to 2640MW.

As per initial estimates, Thar has 175 billion metric tons coal reserves which spread an area of over 100 square kilometers and had been divided into 13 blocks, Khurram said. Of total 13 blocks, only two blocks have been opened where three pow­er plants with accumulative ca­pacity of 990MW have so far been operationalized on Thar coal.

The minister said that inter­national coal prices had surged to $400/ton, while Thar coal would be available at only $40/ton. He said that the Thar coal based power plants would also help reduce the average elec­tricity tariff.

He said as per technical study, 20pc Thar Coal could also be used in already set up coal pow­er plants including Sahiwal and Port Qasim.

Khurram said the PM had al­ready approved a project to link IslamKot (Tehsil in Thar dis­trict) to Hyderabad through railway track in next 6 months. It would play a key role in effec­tive transportation of coal in the country through railways, the power minister added.

To a query regarding trans­mitting electricity from Thar, the minister said that transmis­sion line had already been laid to evacuate 2,640MW electrici­ty from the area.

Khurram Dastagir further elaborated that planning was being made to lay a new trans­mission line for evacuation of power from future Thar coal based projects.

In reply to another query, he said that with the decline in electricity demand due to change in weather all expen­sive power plants had been shut down which has resulted decrease in power tariff. The June Fuel Charges Adjustment was Rs 9.89/unit which has de­clined to only Rs 0.22/unit fuel in August. The Minister forecast that the electricity tariff will go further down in the coming months.

With the enhancement of Thar Coal power generation to 2640MW the average cost of electricity will come down by Rs 1.30/unit to Rs 1.75/unit, the minister claimed. Further­more, the decrease in interna­tional fuel prices will further re­duce the electricity tariff in the country, he added