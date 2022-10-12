ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] on Tuesday submitted a reference against former president / PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for allegedly violating the ‘Toshakhana’ rules during his tenure.

PTI, the main opposition party, submitted reference to the Speaker National Assem­bly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accus­ing the former president and PPP Co-chairman of receiving three vehicles from Toshakha­na during the tenure of for­mer prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani violating the law. The main opposition party, in its reference, argued that be­ing a president, Zardari was not eligible to take vehicles from Toshakhana.

Earlier, PTI had filed refer­ence against Yusuf Raza Gilani seeking his disqualification for allegedly violating the Toshakhana rules while hold­ing the office of prime minis­ter. Accompanied by other PTI senators, Senator Azam Khan Swati submitted the reference at the Senate Secretariat.

President emphasizes on adoption of latest technology to facilitate general public

According to the refer­ence, former prime minis­ter had relaxed the rules al­lowing Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to take home luxury vehicles against payment of a negligible amount. Senator Azam Khan Swati, talking to mediamen, said that a “big reference” was filed against Gilani for violating Toshakhana Rules 11, as he had facilitated Zardari and Nawaz to get ownership of three and one luxury vehicles respectively.