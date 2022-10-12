Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] on Tuesday submitted a reference against former president / PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for allegedly violating the ‘Toshakhana’ rules during his tenure.

PTI, the main opposition party, submitted reference to the Speaker National Assem­bly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accus­ing the former president and PPP Co-chairman of receiving three vehicles from Toshakha­na during the tenure of for­mer prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani violating the law. The main opposition party, in its reference, argued that be­ing a president, Zardari was not eligible to take vehicles from Toshakhana.

Earlier, PTI had filed refer­ence against Yusuf Raza Gilani seeking his disqualification for allegedly violating the Toshakhana rules while hold­ing the office of prime minis­ter. Accompanied by other PTI senators, Senator Azam Khan Swati submitted the reference at the Senate Secretariat.

According to the refer­ence, former prime minis­ter had relaxed the rules al­lowing Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to take home luxury vehicles against payment of a negligible amount. Senator Azam Khan Swati, talking to mediamen, said that a “big reference” was filed against Gilani for violating Toshakhana Rules 11, as he had facilitated Zardari and Nawaz to get ownership of three and one luxury vehicles respectively.