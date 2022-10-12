ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] on Tuesday submitted a reference against former president / PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for allegedly violating the ‘Toshakhana’ rules during his tenure.
PTI, the main opposition party, submitted reference to the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accusing the former president and PPP Co-chairman of receiving three vehicles from Toshakhana during the tenure of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani violating the law. The main opposition party, in its reference, argued that being a president, Zardari was not eligible to take vehicles from Toshakhana.
Earlier, PTI had filed reference against Yusuf Raza Gilani seeking his disqualification for allegedly violating the Toshakhana rules while holding the office of prime minister. Accompanied by other PTI senators, Senator Azam Khan Swati submitted the reference at the Senate Secretariat.
According to the reference, former prime minister had relaxed the rules allowing Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to take home luxury vehicles against payment of a negligible amount. Senator Azam Khan Swati, talking to mediamen, said that a “big reference” was filed against Gilani for violating Toshakhana Rules 11, as he had facilitated Zardari and Nawaz to get ownership of three and one luxury vehicles respectively.