Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Wednesday reacted to the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

Former federal minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry lambasted Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza, saying that their acquittal [of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz] after money laundering of Rs24 billion is the biggest slap on the judicial system. Taking a dig at the Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] and the former Punjab chief minister [Hamza Shahbaz], Fawad said that on one hand they are asking for money for the flood-affected people and on the other hand a family has looted billions of rupees.

The former governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, said that there can only be concern over the speedy acquittal of the Sharif family in various cases. Common prisoners should also have this facility. Both the families have dragged the country on the back foot.”

PTI leader Usman Dar said that the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in an open and shut case like money laundering is not a breaking news. Imran Khan’s struggle is against the system where institutions are being destroyed.

Another leader of PTI, Farrukh Habib, expressed his views and termed the acquittal as ‘NRO 2’. He said, “Shehbaz and Hamza, who looted Rs16billion in the name of employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills, have been acquitted in the case". Farrukh also asked the people to stand against the corrupt system.

Senator Shibli Faraz reacted to the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz by referring to the poetry of the famous poet, Ahmed Faraz.

Apart from this, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq also expressed reservations about the acquittal and said that the nation wants real accountability.