LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi returned home on Tues­day morning after spending over a week in London.

His visit the United Kingdom was of a private nature where he spent time with friends and family members.

In a statement on his return, the chief minister said that while the opposition was en­grossed in spreading propa­ganda, the government would continue the mission of serving the people and providing neces­sary relief to them. He said that numerous steps had been taken for facilitating the masses.

“Punjab has started the Ehsaas ration discount program with 100 billion rupees and under this program, eight million deserving families are getting flour, pulses, cooking oil and ghee up to 40pc cheaper. People of three flood-hit districts have also been included in this program”; he said and maintained that it was the vision of “our leader Imran Khan”.

He said that the people de­prived of social protection were the responsibility of the state. He added that Ehsaas ration dis­count program was a big step to­wards achieving the goals of pov­erty alleviation and welfare State.

Parvez Elahi noted that the na­tional health card was one of the flagship programs of the incum­bent government. 2.2 million pa­tients have been treated free of cost at a cost of Rs.50 billion.

He said cancer patients were provided with the facility of treatment through cyber knife technology and this would pro­vide much-needed relief to them.

He said that more than 54,000 cancer patients had been treat­ed through the national health card program, while more than 4,83,000 kidney patients had also received free treatment.

“Through the national health card, every resident of Punjab has been provided with free treatment while the treatment of other diseases was being in­cluded in the national health card programme.

It is my mission to ensure the provision of quality medical fa­cilities to every citizen of the province”, he stated.

The CM said that a 25 billion relief had been given to the peo­ple by ensuring a 100 percent decrease in the ratio of stamp duty. For public convenience, the rate of stamp duty has been fixed at 1 percent across Punjab. “By reducing the rate of stamp duty, urban property registra­tion and transfers will increase. This would provide relief to citizens and the government would get more revenue”, he said, adding that this step will promote the construc­tion industry and create new employment opportunities. The provincial government has taken this decision in the wider public interest, he said.

CM SEEKS REPORT FROM IGP ABOUT PAKPATTAN INCIDENT

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has paid tributes to the martyred Sub Inspector Sarwar Akram who was shot by dacoits in a village near Pakpat­tan and extended sympathies to his heirs. In a statement is­sued on Tuesday, the CM noted that SI Sarwar Akram fought the accused with bravery and achieved the highest status of martyrdom by sacrificing his life in the line of duty. He made the Punjab Police proud and set an example of courage by sacri­ficing his life. The Punjab gov­ernment would take full care of the heirs of SI Sarwar Akram; he said and directed that the in­jured officials be provided with the best treatment facilities. The CM has also sought a report from the IG police and direct­ed that the accused should be brought to justice without delay