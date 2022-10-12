Share:

LAHORE - In a major political development just before the anticipated long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Punjab Home Minister Col (retired) Muhammad Hashim Dogar Tuesday resigned from his position citing personal reasons. PTI sources maintained that he was forced to quit for being lenient with the political opponents. In a hand-written letter to the Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi, Dogar stated he will not be able to continue [as home minister] due to his “personal commitments” and “some health issues” but will be available to serve the chief minister and the party chairman in future. Dogar made the announcement about his resignation in a tweet. The PTI sources, however, said that party leadership was not satisfied with the performance of its home minister from the day one as he failed even in his first test during incarceration of senior party leader Shahbaz Gill. At that time, contrary to the stance of the PTI chairman Imran Khan, Dogar had made a statement that Gill had not been tortured in police custody. This had caused much embarrassment to the party leadership at that time. Of late, Dogar incited the ire of party leadership when he termed the PTI’s anticipated long march towards Islamabad a political issue and said that government resources will not be used to support this political activity. Following this, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi had to issue a strong rebuttal of Dogar’s statement from London as he told the media there that he [CM] would do whatever Imran Khan wanted him to do during the long march. A top trend on twitter against the Hashim Dogar also followed his statement demanding of his resignation. There were calls from party cadres about his resignation as he was accused of being more loyal to his parent organisation [army] than the PTI. Some even accused him of being loyal to the party’s main political adversary, the PML-N. Also, party leadership believed that Hashim Dogar was not as aggressive as Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah who was using FIA against the PTI leaders. The leadership wanted him to use Punjab police against political opponents without caring for what is wrong and what is right.