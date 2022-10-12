Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved seven development schemes of Roads Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 7,038.02 million.

These schemes were approved in the 19th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation of Road from Kot Radha Kishan to Kasur, Length=31.00 Km (Phase-I: 0.00 to 24.00, Length = 24.00 Km) in District Kasur at the cost of Rs. 1911.513 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Kasur to Raiwind, Length = 25.48 Km in District Kasur at the cost of Rs. 1943.775 million, Construction / Improvement of Road from RMK Km 54 (Bansra Gali) to Barian and Km 7 at Rati at Pithli Gali, Ghiari, Chabran, Tehsil Muree, Length 16.80 Km at the cost of Rs. 774.796 million, Construction of Road from Bostal Mor at Expressway to RMK at Brewery Including Link to Lawrance College, Tehsil Murree, Length 12.32 Km at the cost of Rs. 625.386 million, Rehabilitation of Mana Jamlera Road Length: 16.10 Km in District Vehari at the cost of Rs. 540.647 million, Rehabilitation of Phalia to Sial More, Length=39.40 Km, District M.B. Din at the cost of Rs. 541.903 million and Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Dao More Indus Highway (N-55) to Vehova Length=18 Km, D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 700.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.