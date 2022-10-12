Share:

MULTAN - Paki­stan Railways Divisional Superintendent Hammad Hasan Mirza said that staff­ers would have to be alert to ensure safe train operations as it had been decided to start more trains. Address­ing a monthly meeting of officials here, he stated that the staff should ensure vigi­lance from track inspection to the facilities provided in the trains. The department could be made more ser­vice-oriented by winning the trust of the passengers, he said. All officers should work harder and convey the problems faced by them. He ordered to continue crackdown for railway land retrieval. The DS also in­quired about the problems faced by their departments and issued necessary in­structions.