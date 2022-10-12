Share:

NAUNDERO-Karachi Administrator, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that Pakistan is facing climate change issues and the recent worst flood is an example of the same.

“We want to work together with national and international institutions for the improvement and development of Karachi. We are already working on several projects to improve the city’s infrastructure,” the Administrator said this while talking to a high-level delegation of the United Nations Development Program for Pakistan in his office here. On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officers were also present.

In the meeting, urban development, climate change and other issues were discussed. The Administrator Karachi said that in all major and coastal cities of the world, plans were made regarding urban development, from which the citizens have benefited. He said that among those projects, measures such as expansion and development of road network, modern transport system, improvement of parks and recreational areas and reduction of environmental pollution were the top.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that expansion of urban boundaries and modern housing had introduced new aspects in the housing sector. He said that the basic urban infrastructure was being developed in Karachi to provide equal facilities to the citizens despite the increase in population.

“In this regard, work is going on in all the districts of the city in various fields including road maintenance, construction and repair, correctness of street lights and tree planting,” he added.

The Administrator said that a strategy had been devised to modernise the development works so that these projects remained usable for the citizens for a long period of time. He said that Karachi was among the cities of the world that were part of the global agreement to deal with climate change and we were playing our role in this regard.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would provide every possible assistance or support that the United Nations Development Agency may require in connection with its programme. He said that the provincial government is also taking special interest for the development of Karachi and all necessary steps are being taken.