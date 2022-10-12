Share:

The Higher Education Commission has been creating financial problems for universities and research institutions by not releasing the required budget.

As yet, the HEC has been unable to allocate yearly budgets to all the universities and the allied Centres of Excellences; Area Study Centres and other research institutions despite the timely passage of the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 by the National Assembly.

As a matter of fact, the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad had to pay its employees’ salaries and pensions from other heads whereas the QAU-affiliated institutions had to wait for seven weeks to get piecemeal from the HEC grant to pay the salary for July in the third week of August 2022! The National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research is one of the academic research institutes in the history and culture of the QAU which has been deplorably facing a financial crunch by the HEC for the last five years on one pretext or the other.

The NIHCR authorities have repeatedly been bringing up the matter of financial constraints in the knowledge of the QAU Vice Chancellor; HEC and the Ministry of Education and Professional Training to help out NIHCR financially but to no avail. Ironically, due to apathy of the all the stakeholders, the salary, as well as pensionary benefits of the NIHCR staff, are accumulating for the last five years.

Presently, the NIHCR has to clear house rent and medical reimbursement arrears for the last three years to its serving staff; implement revised pay scales for 2022-23 and pay 15 percent Adhoc relief granted in the budget 2022-23 besides paying arrears of pensionary benefits for three years to at least five retired employees. The financial burden would continue to increase if the required funds are not provided in time. There is a dire need to improve the financial health of the NIHCR. The NIHCR faculty and staff have pinned hopes on the Ministry of Education in general and the Higher Education Commission in particular for a bailout package to clear the backlog and higher budget allocations for the year 2022-23 to tide over the situation following a huge increase in the deficit. It is feared that the coming months could be even worse if immediate steps were not taken to improve the funds’ flow.

It is the duty of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training in general and the Higher Education Commission, in particular, to help NIHCR overcome financial constraints. It is shameful that academic research institutions are not being provided sufficient funds to cope with routine financial matters. The NIHCR should be provided with the desired funds by the HEC without any delay so that it could regain its financial stability.

The HEC as well as the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training authorities should sit and chalk out a plan of payment to reinvigorate NIHCR’s financial health with the release of liberal grants. The authorities concerned should release sufficient funds so that the NIHCR could be pulled out of the present financial mess. Similarly, the QAU Vice-Chancellor is needed to keep a check on the NIHCR finances. The VC should regularly visit Centres of Excellences under his command to ascertain their administrative, teaching and financial difficulties. Hope the concerned authorities would take cognizance of the prevailing financial situation in the NIHCR.

AHMAD HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.