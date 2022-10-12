Share:

LAHORE - Reshuffling continues in Punjab’s bureaucracy as senior bureaucrates swap positions in the prov­ince. In pursuance of recent spree of transfers and postings 10 high rank officials of grade 17 to 18 had been transferred here on Tuesday.

According to the official notification, Assistant Commissioner General Lahore, Syed Munawar Abbas BS-18 has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue Lahore, against a vacant post. This post will remain up­graded from BS-17 to BS-18 as long as it is held by Syed Munawar Abbas BS-18. Deputy Secretary Coorporatives Punjab, Ayesha Mumtaz BS-18 has been transferred and posted as Additional Secre­tary (Chinese security wing) Home department. Whereas Secretary Auqaf & Religious Affairs de­partment, Tahira Akram BS-18 has been trans­ferred and posted as Deputy Coorporatives Pun­jab, after the transfer of the previous incumbent of the post Ayesha Mumtaz.Additional Deputy Commissioner ( Finance & Planing) Rawalpindi, Umber Gillani BS-18 has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Finance Department Punjab. Deputy Director (Admin) Agency for Ba­rani Areas Development Rawalpindi, Rameesha Javaid BS-17 has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner ( Finance & Planing) Rawalpindi, in place of Umber Gillani.

Capt (r) Qasim Ijaz BS-18, under transfer as Di­rector (Admin & Finance) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has been directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders. Addi­tional Deputy Commissioner (Finance &Planning) Sialkot, Syeda Amna Moudoodi BS-18 has been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Director (Admin & Finance) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sialkot, untill the posting of the regular incumbent of the post.

Officer on special duty, Abdul Islam Arif BS-17 has been placed Assistant Commissioner (General) Lahore, after the transfer of Syed Munawar Ab­bas. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chiniot, Muhammad Talha Saeed BS-17 has been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner ( Finance & Plan­ning) Chiniot, in addition to his own duties until the posting of regular incumbent of the post. On the other hand, in addition to his own duties the Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sialkot, Shahid Abbas BS-17 has also been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Waste Management Company Sialkot.