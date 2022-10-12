Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that rulers amended laws just to protect their theft.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, while addressing a ceremony in the federal capital, said that what would be worse for the country than Sharif’s getting another NRO.

PTI Chairman said that if he had stacked money abroad he would not have the courage to say ‘absolutely not’.

Criticizing government policies, Imran Khan said that slowdown in the economy will result in more unemployment and it will become more difficult for salaried class to make their ends meet.

Earlier, speaking to reporters outside the IHC, Imran Khan said that the PTI was the only party that practised “legal political fundraising” and termed the funding raised by other political parties “bogus”.

He also accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of not bringing to light the funding details of other parties. “He is like their family member and a biased man,” Imran alleged.