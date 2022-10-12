Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 217.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 217.79. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 218.3 and Rs 220.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by 47 paisas and closed at Rs 211.74 against the last day’s closing of Rs 211.27. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.48, whereas an increase of 52 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 240.54 as compared to its last closing of Rs 240.02. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 59.32 and Rs 57.96 respectively.