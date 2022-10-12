Share:

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam Dr Fateh Marri has called upon the youth to be aware of cyber security in order to keep safe your database and information from hackers. The world has rapidly moved towards digitization and now all business is incomplete without intervention of Information Technology, he said. He expressed these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of a day-long seminar and workshop on “Cyber Security and Current Challenges.”