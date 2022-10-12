Share:

Peshawar - Four journalists faced offline harassment, one was detained and one journalist received verbal threats, as a total of seven various cases of threats, attacks and harassment against journalists and media organisations were documented during September 2022, according to a report filed a press freedom organisation Freedom Network. The report said that Islamabad- based Freedom Network has been assisting journalists at risks in five different categories, including humanitarian assistance, in partnership with five press clubs in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad, and Peshawar and Women Journalists Association of Pakistan, Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan (DigiMAP) and one for minority journalists, under Pakistan Press Club Safety Hub Network programme since February 2016. It said that on September 29, 2022, senior cameraperson of a TV channel Malik Adil and correspondent Kashan Awan were busy making a report for the channel outside Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar when the hospital administration threatened the journalists with dire consequences, took their gadgets and stopped them from performing professional duties. The hospital administration also detained both journalists, who were later released after intervention of the TV channel concerned. Also, two Islamabad-based photojournalists – Mehdi Ghauri and Raja Imran – went to cover the election of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce on September 21. During the coverage, a guard of Shaheen Chemist’s owner Sheikh Dawood barred them from taking images. When they continued taking shots, the guard snatched cameras from them. The issue was later resolved after the intervention of the president of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Photojournalists Association. On September 25, Murtaza Roy, A TV channel’s reporter, and his cameraman Qazi Kamal went to cover a seminar organised by a housing society in Islamabad. Despite having invitation cards, the hotel guards thrashed them and refused to let them in. The Freedom Network report said the media organisation condemned the action but no action was taken against the guards. Also, Faisal Shahzad Sahi, a reporter, received life threats on September, 28 when he highlighted administrative issues and the problems faced by the residents of a housing society in Islamabad. The journalists’ union demanded of the police to take action against threats hurled at the journalist but no FIR was registered against the society. Also, the press freedom watchdog said that PEMRA issued an order to block a TV channel’s entertainment channel for lacking security clearance. On September 15, PEMRA suspended the transmission of two channels for three days for failing to follow PEMRA directives prohibiting all channels from live broadcast of public events involving former prime minister Imran Khan.