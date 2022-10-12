Share:

LAHORE-AFT Southern Punjab opener Zain Abbas scored his seventh career century and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed recorded his second 10-wicket haul in a match for Sindh as their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy encounter entered into an exciting stage at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Zain, playing his 74th first-class match and starting the day at 48 in AFT Southern Punjab’s 77-3, was dismissed after scoring 138 as his side collected 283 after having already secured a 97-run first innings lead. When stumps were drawn for the third day, Sindh, chasing 381 for victory, were 57-0. Saim Ayub (43*) and Khurram Manzoor (14*) will resume their innings today morning, with their side needing another 324 for an outright win. Zain batted for just under six hours during which he received 195 balls out of which 13 were converted into fours and two into sixes. Zain added 85 runs for the fifth wicket with Umar Siddiq (42) after Southern Punjab had slipped to 114-4.

Sindh’s Abrar Ahmed continued his top form as he finished with match figures of 11-194. The 23-year-old’s career-best remains 11-63 against Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi in November 2021. Abrar, whose overnight figures were 1-29 in his eighth first-class match, accounted for Zain Abbas, Salman Ali Agha (13), Sharoon Siraj (17), Muhammad Imran Randhawa (11), M Abbas (16) and Ahmed Bashir (0).

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Northern were sensing a massive victory against Balochistan, who resumed their first innings on the penultimate day at 108-4 in reply to Northern’s 520-8 declared. They were bundled out for 216 with Hussain Talat (48) and Yasir Shah (31) notable scorers on Tuesday. Wickets were evenly shared between Mubasir Khan (3-18), Athar Mehmood (3-45), Kashif Ali (2-55) and Aamir Jamal (2-67).

After being forced to follow-on and trailing by 304 runs, Balochistan finished the third day’s play at 136-5 with Khurram Shahzad and Hussain Talat at the crease but yet to get off the mark. Ali Waqas (41) and Imran Butt (38) had provided Balochistan a 59-run start before they slipped to 104-3 and then lost two wickets at the score of 136. Balochistan require another 168 runs to make Northern bat again. Due to wet outfield, there was no play between KP and Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

SCORES IN BRIEF

AFT SOUTHERN PUNJAB (overnight 259-7) 278 all-out, 94.3 overs (Usman Salahuddin 89, Umar Siddiq 47; Abrar Ahmed 5-94, M Umar 2-51, Mir Hamza 2-52) AND (overnight 77-3) 283 all-out, 85.5 overs (Zain Abbas 138, Umar Siddiq 42; Abrar Ahmed 6-100, Ghulam Mudassar 2-59, Mir Hamza 2-64) vs SINDH 181 all-out, 50.2 overs (M Umar 59; M Ilyas 5-50, Ahmed Bashir 3-31, M Abbas 2-41) AND 57-0, 17 overs (Saim Ayub 43*).

NORTHERN (overnight 347-3) 520-8d, 116 overs (Faizan Riaz 201*, M Huraira 169; Taj Wali 5-91) vs BALOCHISTAN (overnight 108-4) 216 all out, 81.1 overs (Asad Shafiq 53, Hussain Talat 48; Mubasir Khan 3-18, Athar Mehmood 2-45, Kashif Ali 2-55, Aamir Jamal 2-67) AND 136-5, 32 overs (Ali Waqas 41, Imran Butt 38).

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 220 all out, 77.4 overs (Waqar Ahmed 58, Sahibzada Farhan 44; Usama Mir 6-91, Ahmed Daniyal 3-33) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB (overnight 24-0) 173-4, 65 overs ((Abid Ali 66, Abdullah Shafique 51; Khalid Usman 3-52).