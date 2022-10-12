ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhary Shujat Hussain has reiterated his party’s support to the ruling coalition government, however, stressed for early resolution of some issues concerning his ministers.
Shujat called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday and reiterated his resolve to stand by the government in all difficult circumstances.
The meeting was joined by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Investment Chudhary Salik Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ata Ullah Tarar. Sources told The Nation yesterday that it was agreed in the meeting that all parties in the ruling coalition government will continue to work for the welfare and uplift of the common man. According to an official communiqué issued late Tuesday night from the PM Office, the meeting also discussed the prevailing political situation in the country. However, according to the sources, the political situation in Punjab and upcoming possible long march by PTI also came under discussion. During the meeting, Chudhary Shujat Hussain assured the prime minister that his party would continue to support the coalition government for the continuation of democratic process, which, he said, is vital for integrity of the country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took Chudhary Shujaat Hussain into confidence about the steps being taken for the socio economic welfare of the people and said the government has come out from the difficult economic time and in the days to come there will be more good news for improvement in economic condition.