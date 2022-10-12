Share:

ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan Mus­lim League (Q) Chaudhary Shujat Hussain has reit­erated his party’s sup­port to the ruling coalition government, however, stressed for early resolu­tion of some issues con­cerning his ministers.

Shujat called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if here yesterday and reit­erated his resolve to stand by the government in all difficult circumstances.

The meeting was joined by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Fed­eral Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Investment Chudhary Sa­lik Hussain, Special As­sistant to Prime Minister Ata Ullah Tarar. Sources told The Nation yesterday that it was agreed in the meeting that all parties in the ruling coalition govern­ment will continue to work for the welfare and uplift of the common man. According to an official communiqué is­sued late Tuesday night from the PM Office, the meeting also discussed the prevail­ing political situation in the country. However, according to the sources, the political situation in Punjab and up­coming possible long march by PTI also came under dis­cussion. During the meet­ing, Chudhary Shujat Hussain assured the prime minister that his party would contin­ue to support the coalition government for the continu­ation of democratic process, which, he said, is vital for in­tegrity of the country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took Chudhary Shujaat Hus­sain into confidence about the steps being taken for the socio economic welfare of the people and said the govern­ment has come out from the difficult economic time and in the days to come there will be more good news for improve­ment in economic condition.