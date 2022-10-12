Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respects and tributes to him, here on Tuesday.

He laid a wreath and offered fateha. He prayed for the prosperity and development of the country including the Sindh province. He also inked his impressions in the visitors’ book. On the occasion, the Governor said that the father of the nation got a separate land for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Kamran Tessori said that the present circumstances of the country demanded to follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that the monsoon rains played havoc in the province. He further said that they would pull the province out of these problems soon.