Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh government has decided to conduct anti-mosquito spray in flood-affected areas of the province to prevent the spread of malaria.

According to details, the provincial government has decided to take emergency measures to prevent the spread of malaria.

Sources told media that anti-mosquito fumigation would be conducted in nine flood-affected areas of Sindh. Spraying will be done in Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Noshero Feroze, Qamber Shahdadkot, Jamshoro, Larkana and Dadu. Sources claimed that the anti-mosquito powder for fumigation was handed over to district authorities of flood-hit regions. Locally produced BTI powder will be used for anti-larvae, they added.

The bacteria in the powder kill different types of larvae, sources claimed, adding that the spray remains effective for 21 days and can prevent the spread of malaria. The local administration would spray larvae and anti-mosquito power in their respective regions.