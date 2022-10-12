Share:

Rawalpindi-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Capt (R) Amir Khan Niazi held an open court in SDPO Office Gujar Khan on Tuesday to resolve public complaints.

SSP organised the open court in the light of orders of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

On the occasion, SDPO Gujar Khan Circle and SHO Police Station Gujar Khan were also present.

Dozens of complainants came from various areas tabled applications against police officers seeking departmental action against them. Most of the applications tabled by complainants were about change in investigation. SSP Investigation Capt (R) Amir Khan Niazi directed police officers to resolve public complaints on priority basis. “The purpose of holding an open court is to provide public with justice at their door step,” he said adding that the police investigators and SHOs should immediately initiate action on complaints lodged by citizens and to submit their reports with CPO and his office in the given time frame. He said open court was being held on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens. The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added. “The top priority of police is to protect the lives and property of public and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard,” said SSP Investigation.

He said that open courts would be held in future as well to deliver the citizens with speeding justice.