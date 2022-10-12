Share:

KARACHI-In order to ensure smooth and effective relief and rehabilitation process of flood-hit people, Save the Children (INGO) has committed $50 million for the floods response 2022, out of which 70 percent is dedicated towards the relief and rehabilitation activities in Sindh.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the rehabilitation includes establishing Temporary Learning Centres and children friendly spaces and provision of food/non-food items, dignity kits, and other necessary relief items.

As a part of their engagement with provincial government to strengthen the public private partnership, Save the Children officials met with Sindh MPA Faryal Talpur and assured their commitment towards relief and rehabilitation.

Save the Children delegation, represented by Gabriella Waaijman, Global Humanitarian Director, Khurram Gondal, Country Director, and Usman Aslam, Director Policy, Advocacy, Communications and Government Liaison, also held a meeting with Chairman Planning and Development, Sindh, Syed Hassan Naqvi and discussed their planning and implementation strategy.

“We are ensuring resumption of students’ education despite the damage caused to schools due to the recent floods,” Khurram Gondal said on the occasion.

Gabriella Waaijman said their INGO is putting in all resources and efforts so that students’ education activities are resumed to recover education losses as much as we can.