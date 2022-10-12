Share:

Swabi - Students of the Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC)- MTI Swabi won the first position across the province in the National Research Conference (NRC) organized by the Khyber Medical College (KMC) in which all the medical colleges across the province participated. The GKMC-MTI team was led by Assistant Prof Dr Sajjad and Statistician GKMC-MTI Gul Karam. It was the first-ever research competition in KP in which 105 teams and over 800 medical students participated from different medical colleges. The research conference was convened by the Research Cell and KMC students’ research committee. The conference comprised the research poster competition, verbal research competition, and research workshops. Besides the judges, there were honourable guest speakers from the USA, Australia, and England who appreciated the efforts and congratulated the winning team.