Rawalpindi-Three women were killed in two separate incidents of firing in the district here on Tuesday, informed sources.

Police registered two separate cases against the killers besides arresting a suspect, they said.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar and CPO Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari also took notice of brutal murder of three women and directed the subordinates to apprehend the killers.

According to sources, two women were murdered in an armed attack launched by four suspects when the duo was working in a field in Arazi Village of Gujar Khan. After committing crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene, whereas, heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

After collection of evidence by forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit from crime scene, the bodies were moved to hospital for autopsy where the deceased were identified as Sadia (30) and Asmat (25), sources said. The investigators, led by SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema, also recorded the statement of eyewitnesses on the occasion. “Officials of police station Gujar Khan received a complaint by the heirs of the deceased who accused Naseer, Idrees, Sughra and an unknown man of killing two women,” according to a police spokesman.

He also said that IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar also took notice of double murder case and directed the Rawalpindi police senior officers to arrest the fleeing killers.

He said IG also sought a detailed report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer in this regard.

“All the supervisory officers should keep in touch with the victim family and efforts should be made to handcuff the killers,” he said. Meanwhile, another woman was killed in Nishter Colony, the limits of police station Sadiqabad, according to a police spokesman. He said that the body of woman was thrown at some distance from her house which was later recovered by the police. The body was moved to hospital for autopsy by the investigators where she was identified as Anam, he said.

He said that the police, following orders of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, has arrested the suspected killer of Anam. He said the investigators of HIU of PS Sadiqabad are interrogating the case from all the angles.