ISTANBUL-Turkey on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine just days ahead of a likely meeting between the leaders of Turkey and Russia in the Kazakh capital Astana.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won plaudits for securing a grain deal as well as Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, has long sought to bring together Kyiv and Moscow for truce talks that neither side particularly wants.

NATO member Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbours -- Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Ukraine.

“Unfortunately (both sides) have quickly moved away from diplomacy” since the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul in March, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.

“As the Ukraine-Russian war drags on, unfortunately, the situation gets worse and more complicated,” added the Turkish diplomat, who called for an immediate ceasefire.

“A ceasefire must be established as soon as possible. The sooner the better,” he said.

Erdogan, who has a good working relationship with Putin despite disagreements on several issues including in Syria, is likely to meet with the Russian leader in Astana on Thursday, a Turkish official told AFP speaking on condition of anonymity.