It seems as though the last few days can be hailed as a diplomatic win for Pakistan. In a rare occurrence, the German Foreign Minister (FM), Annalena Baerbock expressed support for Kashmir and emphasised the importance of resolving the issue as per the UNSC resolutions. As expected, India’s reaction to this has been unsettling with Prime Minister (PM) Modi making delusional statements of having ‘resolved the dispute’ and officials objecting to the stance taken by key members of the global community. This can only mean that we are on the right track and must continue to engage more leaders.

Much of the progress being achieved must be attributed to the nation’s Foreign Office, diplomatic team and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who held a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. Speaking about the role Germany has to play in the Kashmir dispute, she reaffirmed the fact that there is indeed a stake and responsibility that befalls upon the global community and that the UN’s engagement is vital for finding a peaceful solution. This show of support was compounded by Donald Blome’s three-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) earlier this month where he witnessed the freedom with which the Kashmiris on this side live first hand.

The coming together of two, amongst many, nations has unsurprisingly rattled India. Indian officials were quick to dismiss these developments as being superficial and resorted to petty remarks about ‘international terrorism’ once again. Even PM Modi weighed in by making unfounded claims of ‘resolving the dispute’, all of which has been ignored by relevant states. Contrary to Indian beliefs about Kashmir being a bilateral issue, many countries have shown support for the innocent suffering under the barbaric rule of the BJP in the disputed territory.

Despite all this, statements alone may not amount to much if they are not backed up by serious efforts to resolve the issue once and for all. Global leaders are the only ones that can bring all stakeholders to the table, so that a consensus may be reached. Without action, words will do little to support Kashmir’s struggle for freedom. So while we must be appreciative of the diplomatic backing given to us, it is our job to keep applying pressure so that words materialise into something much bigger.