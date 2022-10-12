Share:

Peshawar - As a ‘trickle-down’ effect of distribution of subsidised flour, two persons were injured in a clash at a distribution point near Ring Road here on Tuesday. Local police said that two individuals identified as Atta Ullah and Ayaz Khan were wounded during the fist-fight while flour was being distributed from a truck near Jameel Chowk on the Ring Road. While the injured were shifted to a hospital, one in the crowd person was arrested by the cops for reportedly using a weapon. Scuffles and altercations occur frequently around the country when flour is distributed. Many people are unable to afford the essential item that every home requires due to the rising cost of wheat in stores. There has been annoyance in public circles against the flour’s rising cost, with government authorities doing little to control the prices