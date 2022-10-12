Share:

ISLAMABAD - Under-Secretary-Gen­eral (USG) for UN Depart­ment of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix yester­day appreciated the role of Pakistan troops in the UN peacekeeping operations. Lacroix called on Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar at the Foreign Office here. Un­derscoring Pakistan’s unique role and contribution as one of the top troop contributing countries over decades, the Minister of State reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for UN peacekeeping operations including “commitment to promote gender perspective in peacekeeping and peace-building.” They exchanged views on further enhancing the effectiveness of peace­keeping operations through advancing political pro­cesses, ensuring safety and security of peacekeepers, and provision of adequate resources corresponding to the mandates. The Minister of State noted that the im­portant work carried out by the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was a symbol of the UN’s commitment to the Jammu and Kashmir dis­pute, and recognition of the need for its peaceful resolu­tion. The USG appreciated Pakistan’s leading role in UN peacekeeping and paid trib­ute to Pakistani peacekeep­ers who have made the ulti­mate sacrifice while serving under the UN flag. He looked forward to continuing close cooperation with Pakistan to enhance peacekeeping per­formance and success of UN Missions. Underscoring Pak­istan’s strong attachment to multilateralism, the Minister of State assured full support for reform and strengthen­ing the UN peacekeeping architecture. Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem also hosted USG Lacroix over a working lunch.