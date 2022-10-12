Share:

QUETTA - Women Chambers of Com­merce and Small Industry (WCCSI), Quetta, President Sharmin Younis on Tues­day said that steps would be taken for the provision of small scale business op­portunities to Balochistan women. “Concerted strategy will be devised to ensure full support to women entrepre­neurs in Balochistan to make them economically stable and empowered,” she said while talking to the members of the chamber. The newly elected president of the chamber said that the women of Balochistan were talented. They needed opportunities to prove their mettle, she added.