QUETTA - Women Chambers of Commerce and Small Industry (WCCSI), Quetta, President Sharmin Younis on Tuesday said that steps would be taken for the provision of small scale business opportunities to Balochistan women. “Concerted strategy will be devised to ensure full support to women entrepreneurs in Balochistan to make them economically stable and empowered,” she said while talking to the members of the chamber. The newly elected president of the chamber said that the women of Balochistan were talented. They needed opportunities to prove their mettle, she added.
Staff Reporter
October 12, 2022
