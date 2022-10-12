Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday terminated the appeal against the decision of high court and accepted the share of a woman in a case family property dispute of Dera Ismail Khan.

The petitioner’ lawyer had ad­opted the stance that the sisters had gifted their property shares to their brother. Justice Ijaz ul Ah­san observed that how under age sisters could gift their property. According to the record, a lawyer had given statement on behalf of the sister. He observed that how a lawyer could give statement on be­half of under-age sister. The court questioned that why always sisters gift their share to brothers. Why the brother had never ever gifted their shares to them, he asked. Jus­tice Ahsan observed that it had no legal worth if there was no mention of acceptance of offer in the gift deed. Justice Munib Akhtar asked that how the brothers got the prop­erty of under-age sisters as these (under-age sisters) were not au­thorised to sign a contract.

The court noted that the broth­ers were holding possession of the property since 1976 after the death of father. Woman Zaitun Bibi filed petition in civil court in 2005. The court announced verdict in favour of the woman while dismissing the petition of her brothers.