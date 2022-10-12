Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is regaining health and will resume political activities soon, close aides said. Zardari was discharged from hospital last day and his health was described as satisfactory by his physicians. Close aides of the Bhutto family told The Nation that Zardari had been in contact with the family members in Pakistan and abroad over the telephone and was feeling ‘much better’. They hinted that Zardari will resume political activities soon. “He will soon be back. The PPP Co-chairman is fast improving and will resume political activities in the days to come,” one of the aides said. Earlier, Zardari’s physician Dr Asim Hussain tweeted that he has recuperated from his illness and discharged from hospital to go home. Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on September 27 after his health deteriorated. This was the second time that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital this year. A similar situation developed in February this year when Asif Ali Zardari had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi for treatment. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf submitted a reference yesterday against former president Asif Ali Zardari for allegedly violating the Toshakhana rules during his time in office. In its reference submitted to the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, the PTI accused the PPP co-chairman of receiving three vehicles from Toshakhana during the tenure of former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani by violating the law. The PTI claimed it had ‘irrefutable evidence’ pertaining to its reference, seeking Zardari’s disqualification for holding any public office.