LAHORE - Zohaib Afzal Malik, Abubakar Talha, Samer Zaman and Ali Zain reached the semifinals of Mid Court-Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships U-14 Leg-2 after registering impressive victories in the quarterfinals at PTF Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday. In the boys’ singles quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik, a brilliant student of LGS Phase V, played well against Muhammad Haziq Aasim and edged out his opponent by 6-2, 7-6(1) to make into the semifinals of the ATF Ranking Tennis event. Abubakar Talha, who won the ATF Ranking Tennis U-14 Leg-1 title, continued his good show in the Leg-2, and outpaced the runner-up of the Leg-1 Amir Mazari 6-4, 6-1. Karachi’s Samer Zaman faced tough resistance from Omar Jawad Malik before winning the encounter by 7-5, 6-4 to earn a place in the semifinals while the last one, who booked berth in the semis was Ali Zain, who had to struggle hard to tame talented Taimur Ansari by 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the last quarterfinal of the day. In the boys’ doubles semifinals, duo of Ismail Aftab and Omar Jawad Malik outpaced Taimur Ansari and Muhammad Kashif 6-2, 6-0.