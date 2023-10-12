18th biennial conference of PPS ends

Peshawar - The 18th Biennial Conference of the Pakistan Physiological Society (PPS) concluded in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Khyber Girls’ Medical College Peshawar and Rehman Medical College Peshawar. The conference’s concluding session was held in Dr Hafiz Auditorium KMU, where Pro-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Rubina Nazli was the chief guest.

It is worth mentioning that the nationwide conference of the Pakistan Physiological Society is held every two years in different cities of the country. This year the conference was jointly organized by KMU, KGMC, and RMC. More than 500 delegates from all over Pakistan participated in the conference, whereas 13 national and international physiologists discussed various topics in the conference.

As well as another highlight of the conference was the presentation of more than 80 research papers by faculty, postgraduate, and undergraduate students. More than 30 posters and models were specially presented by junior participants at the conference.

Prizes were also distributed among the first 3 position holders in these events. In addition, more than 250 scholars and faculty members were trained in hands-on techniques through 12 pre-conference workshops.

Addressing the closing ceremony as a chief guest, Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Pro-vice chancellor of KMU, praised the organizing committee for organizing this wonderful conference and hoped that such activities would be held regularly in the future as well. She said that gathering more than five hundred physiologists from all over the country under one roof for three days will open new ways of development in this important field of medicine.