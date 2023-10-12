7th Int’l Conference on Space Science and Technology held to mark World Space Week

KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology- SSUET’s Mathematics department organized a concluding session of the 7th Inter­national Conference on Space Science and Tech­nology (ICSST-2023) to mark World Space Week, in collaboration with the Institute of Space Science and Technology, Univer­sity of Karachi. The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sar­fraz Ali, Prof. Dr. Mir Shab­bar Ali, Prof. Dr. Muham­mad Asif, Dr. Asma, Prof. Dr. Rashid Kamal Ansari, Prof. Dr. Javaid Iqbal (KU), chairmen, faculty mem­bers, and others, said a statement on Wednesday. Addressing the session, VC SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and material science show­cased at this conference have opened up new fron­tiers in space exploration. These technologies are not only enhancing our understanding of the uni­verse but also paving the way for ambitious mis­sions to Mars, the estab­lishment of lunar habitats, and the development of a sustainable space ecosys­tem. Prof Dr. Khalid Iraqi has already said in the opening session that ad­vancements in space sci­ence and technology will not only help in exploring new things in our uni­verse but it is being used in many fields such as for planning urban develop­ment, monitoring natural disasters, and others.