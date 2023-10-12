7th Int’l Conference on Space Science and Technology held to mark World Space Week

KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology- SSUET’s Mathematics department organized a concluding session of the 7th International Conference on Space Science and Technology (ICSST-2023) to mark World Space Week, in collaboration with the Institute of Space Science and Technology, University of Karachi. The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif, Dr. Asma, Prof. Dr. Rashid Kamal Ansari, Prof. Dr. Javaid Iqbal (KU), chairmen, faculty members, and others, said a statement on Wednesday. Addressing the session, VC SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and material science showcased at this conference have opened up new frontiers in space exploration. These technologies are not only enhancing our understanding of the universe but also paving the way for ambitious missions to Mars, the establishment of lunar habitats, and the development of a sustainable space ecosystem. Prof Dr. Khalid Iraqi has already said in the opening session that advancements in space science and technology will not only help in exploring new things in our universe but it is being used in many fields such as for planning urban development, monitoring natural disasters, and others.