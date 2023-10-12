Advisor calls for ensuring easy access to mines in KP

Peshawar - Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Advisor to caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mineral Development, P&D, and Energy and Power, underlined the significance of ensuring easy access to mineral mines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that harnessing these natural resources could lead to social and economic development in the province.

Dr. Sarfaraz expressed these thoughts during his visit to marble, limestone, and dolomite mineral mines in Mardan and Swabi districts, where he engaged in discussions with local elders and officials.