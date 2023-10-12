Aqeel, Abid reach Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis semis

LAHORE - Pakistan’s No 1 tennis play­er Aqeel Khan, M Abid and Yousaf Khalil entered semi­finals of the Sheheryar Ma­lik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2023 here at Sports Board Pun­jab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles quar­terfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-2, 6-3, M Abid beat Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 6-0 and Yousaf Khalil beat Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-3. In the men’s doubles pre-quarters, Qasim Ali/ SulemanJunaid beat 5-7, 6-2, 15-13, M Abid/Ahmad Ch beat Hamza Roman/ Asad Ullah 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Babar/Imran Bhatti beat Faizan Fayyaz/Sikandar­Hayat 6-3, 6-1, Mudassar Murtaza/Abdullah Adnan beatBaqir Ali/Hasheesh Kumar 6-4, 4-6, 10-4, Zaid Mujahid/Waqas Malik beat Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael 6-1, 2-6, 10-3.

In the seniors doubles 55 plus semifinals, Ali Em­broidery Mills’ Rashid Malik and Israr Gul beat Inam ul Haq/Waqar Nisar 6-0, 6-0. Arif Feroze/Brig Manzoor beat Nauman Aleem/Dr. Shahzaib Pervaiz 6-0, 6-1. InIn thethesseniors doubles 45 plus quarterfinals, Talha Waheed/Hassan Said beat Mehboob Waheed/Rana Hu­mayun 6-4, 6-2, Israr Gul/ Qasim Ali beat Munir Gill/ Qadir Nawaz 6-1, 3-6, 10-2.

In the boys u-18 quarters, Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-0, 6-0, Hamid Israr beat Yafat Nadeem 6-2, 6-4, Hamza Roman beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-0, M Salaar beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. In the boys U-16 quar­ters, Asad Zaman beat Abdul Basit 6-2, 6-1, Sheheryar An­ees beat Muzamil Khan 6-3, 6-3, Amir Mazari beat Ham­za Ali Rizwan 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Taimoor Ansari 6-1, 6-1.