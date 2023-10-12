Aqeel, Abid reach Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis semis

LAHORE - Pakistan’s No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan, M Abid and Yousaf Khalil entered semifinals of the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2023 here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Wednesday.
In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-2, 6-3, M Abid beat Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 6-0 and Yousaf Khalil beat Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-3. In the men’s doubles pre-quarters, Qasim Ali/ SulemanJunaid beat 5-7, 6-2, 15-13, M Abid/Ahmad Ch beat Hamza Roman/ Asad Ullah 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Babar/Imran Bhatti beat Faizan Fayyaz/SikandarHayat 6-3, 6-1, Mudassar Murtaza/Abdullah Adnan beatBaqir Ali/Hasheesh Kumar 6-4, 4-6, 10-4, Zaid Mujahid/Waqas Malik beat Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael 6-1, 2-6, 10-3.
In the seniors doubles 55 plus semifinals, Ali Embroidery Mills’ Rashid Malik and Israr Gul beat Inam ul Haq/Waqar Nisar 6-0, 6-0. Arif Feroze/Brig Manzoor beat Nauman Aleem/Dr. Shahzaib Pervaiz 6-0, 6-1. InIn thethesseniors doubles 45 plus quarterfinals, Talha Waheed/Hassan Said beat Mehboob Waheed/Rana Humayun 6-4, 6-2, Israr Gul/ Qasim Ali beat Munir Gill/ Qadir Nawaz 6-1, 3-6, 10-2.
In the boys u-18 quarters, Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-0, 6-0, Hamid Israr beat Yafat Nadeem 6-2, 6-4, Hamza Roman beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-0, M Salaar beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. In the boys U-16 quarters, Asad Zaman beat Abdul Basit 6-2, 6-1, Sheheryar Anees beat Muzamil Khan 6-3, 6-3, Amir Mazari beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Taimoor Ansari 6-1, 6-1.