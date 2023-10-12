BCCI extends warm welcome to PCB Chairman MC Zaka Ashraf 

LAHORE - BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. Jay Shah, ex­tended a warm welcome to Mr. Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Commit­tee, as he embarked on his tour of India today (Thursday) to support Pakistan cricket Team.

Mr. Zaka Ashraf is traveling to India on the invitation of BCCI.

Sharing his views, Zaka Ashraf said: “I find it essential to show my unwavering support for our team on this grand stage. The play­ers have put in immense hard work and dedication to reach this point, and I am con­fident that they will give their best to make us proud.” Earlier on Wednesday, both of­ficials had a telephonic conversation, where Mr. Shah expressed his delight to have Zaka Ashraf in India. Mr. Shah further extended his hospitality by offering to facilitate him by arranging his meetings with other high-rank­ing officials during his stay in India.

“We both discussed how the forthcoming match is an opportunity to explore ways in which we can further enhance and promote the cricketing relations between our coun­tries,” concluded Zaka Ashraf.