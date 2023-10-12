Bilawal stresses need to focus on climate change, human rights

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday stressed the need to focus on climate change and human rights. Speaking at seminar on ‘The Urgency of Action: Climate Change and its implications on Human Rights in Pakistan’ hosted by the PPP Human Rights Cell via videolink here, he said that following the catastrophic nationwide floods in 2022 and the recent floods in Punjab, climate change is a timely topic.

Bilawal said that as he speaks before the audience, he was reminded of the gravity of the shared responsibility. “While we represent our party, these challenges transcend party lines. They resonate with every person who calls Pakistan home and in many ways, every inhabitant of our planet. We are living in an age of unparalleled change and nowhere is this change more palpable than in the realms of climate and societal structures. These two might seem distinct at the outset but they are intrinsically linked, forming the very fabric of our current challenges,” he added.

The PPP chief said that Pakistan, with its vast landscape and rich history was sadly an epicenter of the climate crisis. “The evidence is clear and cannot be ignored,” he said. He said the glaciers of the north were receding at alarming rates. “The south’s fertile land is giving way to desertification. These are not just climate calamities but stories of families and communities of the nation’s fabric being torn apart, where erratic weather spells destroy harvests, relentless floods ravage our homes. It is the heartbeat of our nation, of the common man and woman that suffer the most,” the PPP leader said.

He said the PPP had a history of being the torchbearer of human rights. “I implore you to expand your understanding of these very rights. Access to clean air, safe drinking water and a stable are not luxurious but basic human rights as essential as the freedom of speech, the promise of a good education and the assurance of a fair trial,” he maintained. With this expanded understanding, the PPP committed to harmonise climate policies with human rights.

“We will not just draft policies but create holistic solutions. Every environmental measure will inherently prioritise the well-being and rights of the people,” the PPP resolution said. The PPP vowed to empower the voiceless. “No longer will the most vulnerable communities be passive observers but will play an active and important role in shaping decisions and charting the path forward,” it added. It resolved to driving the Green Revolution through jobs. The conference was attended by the President of the PPP Human Rights Cell, Farhatullah Babar, former federal minister for Climate Change and Vice President PPPP Senator Sherry Rehman, General Secretary Human Rights Cell PPP Syeda Malaika Raza, General Secretary PPP Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, PPP Central Secretariat In-charge Sibtul Hassan Bukhari, Advocate Shakeel Abbasi who also spoke on the occasion.