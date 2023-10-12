Book on ‘Belt And Road Initiative Emerging World Order’ launched

KARACHI - The Department of International Relations at the University of Karachi here on Wednesday hosted the launching ceremony of the book titled ‘Belt and Road Initiative: Emerging World Order,’ written by the renowned scholar Professor Dr. Talat Ayesha Wizarat. In the welcome note, Chairman of the Department of International Relations, Dr. Naeem Ahmed stated that as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan can overcome new regional challenges by exploring opportunities and reaping the benefits in the coming years through connectivity projects.