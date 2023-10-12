Breakthrough on ML-1 project expected during PM’s China visit

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is expecting a major breakthrough on the multibillion dollars railway mainline-1 (ML- 1) project during the upcoming visit of Caretaker Prime Minister to China starting from October 16.

A framework agreement on Pakistan Railway Main Line-1 projects along with financial closure of several energy projects and several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) in various fields are expected to be finalized during the visit, official source told The Nation.

Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar would visit China for participating in the 3rd summit on international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) being held on 17-18 October in Beijing. The source said that a MoU on urban sustainable development is likely to be finalized during the visit. The financial closure of energy projects of Azad Pattan, Kohala, Thar Block-1 and Gwadar Coal Power Plant may also be announced during the visit. Similarly, an MoU on research cooperation on BRI major issues may also be inked during the visit. A draft for MoU on industrial cooperation and routes research has been prepared and may likely to be signed in the upcoming visit.

China has proposed further cooperation on strengthening digital economic cooperation. In the upcoming visit it will discussed and either a MoU will be inked for digital economic cooperation or it will be presented to concerned working group, said the source.