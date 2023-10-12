British political counselor meets Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE - The British Political Counselor Zoe Weir held a meeting with former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday. During their discussion, they delved into various topics related to the country’s political landscape, the economy, upcoming elections, and other matters of mutual interest. The British Political Counselor engaged in a conversation with Hamza Shehbaz Sharif specifically regarding the forthcoming elections. Hamza conveyed to the British diplomat that the Muslim League-N would actively participate in the elections with full political strength. He emphasized that political stability, as a consequence of the elections, would be pivotal. Hamza underlined that without political stability, the task of reviving the country’s economy would be a challenging endeavor. Furthermore, they discussed the current economic situation in the country, with Hamza Shehbaz Sharif highlighting significant economic aspects. Hamza Shahbaz shared with Zoe Weir that the PML-N had a consistent record of steering Pakistan’s economy out of challenging situations and setting it on the path of development.