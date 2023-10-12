Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga visits SITE area

HYDERABAD-Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue and Industries Muhammad Younis Dhaga visited the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE).

According to a handout. Caretaker Minister expressed his reservations about dumping garbage in the SITE area and directed Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi to highlight proper places for dumping garbage after consultation with Sindh Solid Waste Management, relevant officers and other stakeholders so that a green belt could be built after making Industrial zone garbage free. Minister while expressing his dissatisfaction over accumulated water in the SITE area, directed Commissioner Hyderabad to resolve sanitation issues on a permanent basis.