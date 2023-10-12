Caretaker Sindh CM orders recovery of kidnapped SHO, policemen

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, while taking serious note of the kidnapping of six policemen, including the SHO of Kot Shahu police of District Shikarpur, has ordered their recovery within three days and issuing of explanation to the DIG and SSP concerned. Expressing his displeasure and dismay, the chief minister said police stations have been made so vulnerable and weak that the dacoits attack them and kidnap policemen easily. “This shows that the police officers who are in command in the districts have failed to control, deliver and perform,” he said and added that he had learned that most of the SSPs did not go to their offices and do the policing sitting at their homes which led to emerge such a shocking situation.

Justice Baqar talked to the IG Police on the telephone and directed him to visit the Shikarpur district and get the kidnapped policemen recovered within three days. “I want you (IG police) to issue explanations to the DIG Larkana and SSP Shikarpur for their failure to strengthen the police station and secure the police. The CM said that inefficient, ineffective and unwilling police officers must be replaced with efficient officers. “I am sorry to say that as such incidents are earning a bad name for the government and governance”, he declared.

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh expressed his indignation and said, “Is the law of the jungle working or is the police asleep?” SSPs and DIGs sit in homes and do policing which is intolerable. This province and the people here do not need such police officers. He issued orders to DIG Larkana and SSP Shikarpur to give an explanation. Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh said that action will be taken against the DIG and SSP if the SHO, head Muharar and police personnel are not recovered. He gave time to recover the abducted police officials within 3 days and said that I myself will inspect the police stations and the offices of all the police officers. Strict action will be taken against those who do not work according to the rules in the district or police station. The CM also directed the IG Police to conduct an inquiry into the incident and report him.