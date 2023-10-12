CCPO praises cops for solving cases

Peshawar - Capital City Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar has lauded police officers and officials for effectively solving various cases.

A ceremony was held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, Peshawar, which was attended by police officers who recently solved several heinous and serious criminal cases.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar rewarded officers for their excellent performance, including DSP Town Sajjad Hussain, SHO Town Ibrahim Khan, ASI Izat Saeed, Ali Rahman, head constable Junaid Shehzad, Arshad Ali, Mazhar Sher, and constables Sajid Ali and Tahseenullah.

Anwar encouraged officers to not only fulfil their duties but also contribute to the welfare of society and help those in need.

He emphasised on the importance of public service and stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were dedicated to serving the people and upholding the department’s honour.