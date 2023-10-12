Chartered plane will take Nawaz to Pakistan from Dubai on 21st

LONDON - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan in a chartered plane from Dubai on 21st October, reported a private TV channel on Wednesday.

The flight carrying Nawaz will have the name ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’ which can carry approximately 150 passengers. “The booking has been made and all arrangements are in place,” said the source.

Nawaz, along with party members and journalists, is scheduled to leave Dubai for Pakistan on Oct 21. The special flight will land in Islamabad from Dubai before proceeding to Lahore, where Nawaz Sharif will address the gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif will reach Saudi Arabia for Umrah. He will stay in Saudi Arabia for a week during which he will hold important meetings. He will arrive in Dubai on 18th October. Nawaz Sharif will be accompanied during his Saudi visit by his close aides Mian Nasir Janjua, Waqar Ahmed, his friend Karim Yousaf and few others. Nasir Janjua, the owner of MIDJAC company, spent nearly three years in exile in London with Nawaz Sharif and returned to Pakistan just a few months ago. Earlier this year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) former head Bashir Memon revealed that former prime minister Imran Khan and his then-principal secretary Azam Khan time and again forced him to use all legal and illegal means, including the use of torture and anti-terrorism laws, to force businessman Mian Nasir Janjua to give a false confessional statement against PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the judge Arshed Malik video scandal. Memon said it was planned in the PM House that Janjua, who has been a 30-years-old trusted friend of Nawaz Sharif, should be made the main culprit since he is a businessman and would be an easy target to become an approver against Maryam and senior PML-N leadership. Janjua then left Pakistan for London and didn’t return until Imran Khan was in power.