CII chairman calls for broader perspective on underage marriages

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday said after extensive discussions on underage marriage, the council had suggested that it should not be solely considered a religious matter.

Addressing the second day of a conference to eliminate the menace of child marriage, organised by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in connection with International Day of the Girl Child, Ayaz emphasised the need for a broader societal and cultural perspective on underage marriages.

He also highlighted that the gateway to interpretation (Ijtihad) in social matters should always remain open.

He stressed the need for significant changes in the prevalent marriage customs in Pakistan, suggesting that revisions to marriage certificates were essential.

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Social Welfare Dilshad Banu also addressed the conference. She said in Pakistan, young girls in rural areas were often subjected to early marriages, emphasising the necessity of discussing and counseling on underage marriages in rural communities.

She highlighted the importance of involving religious scholars in addressing this issue, emphasising their potential role in shaping people’s mindsets.