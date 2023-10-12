Citizen robbed, deprived of motorcycle, mobile, cash

CHUNIAN - Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Alamwala, a suburb of Chunian police station, was taken hostage at gunpoint by four armed robbers on two motorcycles and was deprived of a motorcycle Modal-125, registration number LEN, 1719, Rs10,000 cash and a Vivo Y 15S mobile. The unknown robber humiliated the citizen for an hour and while threatening to kill him, tied the victim with a rope and threw him in the rice field within the limits of police station City Chunian. The incidents of robbery have become normal and the citizens are feeling unsafe while the police concerned are busy playing the role of silent spectators.